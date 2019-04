TENNESSEE – A hunter in Tennessee got the turkey of a lifetime.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Cameron Bond took what’s called a ‘leucistic’ turkey in Rutherford County last week.

Leucism in birds is described as loss of pigmentation, according to TWRA. The bird’s beard was dark, and the back feathers still hold some color.

The turkey weighed 20 pounds, and its beard measured 9.5 inches.