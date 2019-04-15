Salt Lake City Police investigating homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street Monday morning.

Police responded to calls about shots fired near 1580 South and 1000 West at about 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the man dead in the middle of Wenco Drive. His age and identity have not been determined.

Officers found the victim dead and said it wasn't immediately clear how he died.

