Remains found in American Fork Canyon may be those of Jerika Binks

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — Human remains found in American Fork Canyon Sunday may be those of Jerika Binks, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Binks disappeared February 18, 2018, after she left her home to go for a run.

“While there was evidence of injury, there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation to suggest foul play was involved in this death,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

While the remains haven’t yet been identified, investigators recovered several personal items that are consistent with property Binks’ family and friends said she owns.

Deputies responded to the canyon Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. after a man who had been climbing there reported finding the remains.

The remains were discovered near the Swinging Bridge picnic site, in a rugged, steep area about 850 feet above the canyon floor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains were recovered Monday morning and have been taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification. Investigators also hope to learn the cause and manner of death.

