Police investigating ‘possible suicide’ involving pedestrian, train in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS — Police in Woods Cross are investigating a “possible suicide” involving a train and a pedestrian Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 880 West and 1500 South and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 8 a.m.

The Utah Transit Authority stated the incident involved a person and a Union Pacific train.

UTA states they cannot send trains through that area as a result of the crash, so a bus bridge will connect FrontRunner passengers between Woods Cross and North Temple.

Riders should expect delays of 30 to 40 minutes.

Fox 13 News does not generally cover apparent suicides unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as a police response or delays to train service.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.