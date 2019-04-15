× Girl, 6, injured after being dragged by Wasatch Co. school bus

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 6-year-old girl suffered abrasions and may have a broken leg after she was dragged by a Wasatch County school bus Monday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, it happened around 3:45 p.m. on SR-40, just northwest of Heber City. The bus had stopped to drop off a couple of students at the intersection with Potter Lane.

According to initial reports that were given to UHP, part of the girl’s backpack got stuck on the side of the bus, possibly the wheel.

As the bus started to move again, the girl was dragged for about 10 to 15 feet before the bus came to a stop again, a report from UHP said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Heber Valley Medical Center.

The Wasatch County School District released the following statement: