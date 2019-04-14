× Trio of bald eagles consisting of 2 dads, mom raising family together

A trio of bald eagles who live along the Mississippi River in Illinois are successfully raising a family together.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge said Valor I, Valor II and Starr formed in 2013 after the female chose a new mate. Even after being replaced, Valor I stuck around.

“Having more than two birds assist with feeding and rearing young isn’t all that uncommon, but it is interesting to see that these males seem to prefer the teamwork approach to raising a family,” The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release. “A new nesting season is underway and the trio are the proud parents of three eggs.”

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s true for wildlife too! Meet a breeding trio of bald eagles that live along the Upper Mississippi River in Illinois: https://t.co/jFk4Q4zqL0 pic.twitter.com/ePosUkw6uT — USFWS Midwest Region (@USFWSMidwest) March 15, 2019

For more information on the eagle trio, click here.