Police: man shoots brother during family trip in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – A man faces several charges after he shot his brother during a trip with family in Summit County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the two brothers and their families were staying at the Westgate Hotel on West Canyons Resort Drive near Park City.

The 32-year-old victim alleges he and his brother got into an argument sometime during the night.

During this argument that’s when the victim said his brother, 35-year-old Christopher Leahy Head of South Jordan, took out a handgun and began firing at him, according to the press release.

The press release states one of the bullets hit the man in the right buttocks, and another bullet lodged into a wall in the hotel room.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the Salt Lake City area with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the release, several family members were there during the incident, including children.

No other injuries were reported.

Christopher Leahy Head was booked into the Summit County Jail on one count of attempted homicide, two counts of discharging a firearm, and five counts of reckless endangerment among other charges.