Houston 122, Utah 90; Jazz drop Game One

HOUSTON – The Utah Jazz fell 122-90 to the Houston Rockets in Game One of the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds while Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Utah pulled within five after a Mitchell jump shot with 7:57 in the third quarter, but it was all Houston after that.

The Rockets outscored the Jazz 17-10 to end the quarter and led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 2 will be April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Houston. The game will be broadcast on TNT.