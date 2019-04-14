× Hurricane Police ask residents to shelter in place as officers deal with ‘high-priority situation’

HURRICANE, Utah — Hurricane residents are being advised to stay secured in their homes Sunday evening, St. George News reported.

Just after 7 p.m., Hurricane City Police Department sent a reverse 911 to residents advising them to “shelter in place.”

“Officers are currently dealing with a high-priority situation in the area of 100 North 700 West,” the message states. “Please remain in your homes with the doors locked until advised further by Hurricane Police.”

Residents in the area contacted St. George News to report a large police presence, including officers with guns drawn toward a house.

