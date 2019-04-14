GoFundMe for boy thrown off balcony at Mall of America raises more than $350,000

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.– A 5-year-old boy has to get multiple surgeries after being thrown off a 3rd-floor balcony at the Mall of America.

Police said the fall, which happened Friday, was around 40 feet.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the child’s fall, and police said he either threw or pushed him off a balcony.

A GoFundMe for the child has raised more than $350,000.

A family friend wrote the following statement about the boy, who they identified as Landen:

“Landen has a very long road to recovery ahead of him. He suffered life threatening injuries, many people who fall from that distance aren’t as lucky to make it. He has many surgeries ahead in his life to try to get back to a normal life for a young, vibrant boy. We started this GoFundMe for their family to help cover the immense medical costs and rehabilitation costs for the long ahead.”

