Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he couldn’t keep up, enjoy time with his kids
A 40-year-old father took steps to change his life after he found he was unable to physically keep up with his children.
Jerimiah Peterson said he went on a hiking trip with his kids and found he was having a hard time keeping his breath.
“Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip, all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again,” Jeremiah said on Instagram. “I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids.”
In six months, Jerimiah said he lost 92 pounds:
TODAY IS THE DAY!!! WE ALL WANT TO HAVE CONFIDENCE IN OURSELVES. Self-confidence is something we build by setting goals for ourselves and achieving them. The harder the goal, the more confidence we gain from reaching it. For myself, a lot of my self-confidence has come from meeting my fitness and body image goals from my transformation. If you're suffering from a lack of self-confidence and searching for a way to improve yours, try setting some fitness or weight loss goals. When you achieve them, you'll gain the confidence to believe you can do more. Then your going to find you don't just have confidence with your body, but in other aspects of your life as well. Do it now. Make sure that you take some step, right now, to further your progress. One of the things I've learned over my transformation is that the "I'll do it tomorrow" promise is never fulfilled. Never ever. Tomorrow will fill up with the same distractions and mind-numbing tasks as yesterday, and that promise will be broken. The thing about promises is that the more we break, the harder it gets to fulfill them in the future. The only time to do something is right now. Do something! Don't wait until tomorrow, don't wait ten minutes, don't wait at all.
Peterson said he follows a keto diet and rigorously exercise. He said his children are to thank for his huge life changes.
I think my face in the second picture explains exactly what I was thinking. I even surprised myself with what I accomplished in 150 Days!!! YES, 150 DAY'S!!! Everyone has stretches of time where they don't see a ton of change. In all areas of life. But you keep doing it. Day after day. You keep going. You don't give up when you don't see immediate results. Because when you trust the process… YOU WILL have days where you wake up and even surprise yourself. Live for those moments. Do the work. Never give up! Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. A Tough situation will build you so much stronger in the end.