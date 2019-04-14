× Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he couldn’t keep up, enjoy time with his kids

A 40-year-old father took steps to change his life after he found he was unable to physically keep up with his children.

Jerimiah Peterson said he went on a hiking trip with his kids and found he was having a hard time keeping his breath.

“Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip, all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again,” Jeremiah said on Instagram. “I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids.”

In six months, Jerimiah said he lost 92 pounds:

Peterson said he follows a keto diet and rigorously exercise. He said his children are to thank for his huge life changes.