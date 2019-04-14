× Billie Eilish played Coachella for the first time and the audience went wild

(CNN) — Billie Eilish is killing the game right now.

She has a No. 1 album. She’s currently topping the Billboard Artist 100 chart. And on Saturday, she performed at Coachella for the first time — during one of the festival’s prime slots.

The 17-year-old pop star brought her signature moody vocals and goth-tinged sound to the big stage, and the audience could not contain themselves.

She also pulled off some impressive stunts, like perching on a bed suspended in mid-air while she performed her single “bury a friend.”

Eilish brought out rapper Vince Staples for their collaboration “&burn,” but due to technical difficulties his mic produced no sound.

Staples joked about it later.

“Im actually mute so there’s that. Cillie Eilish Coachella !!!” he tweeted.

Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released last month.