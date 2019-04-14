× Bernie Sanders still dominates 2020 fundraising

(CNN) — Bernie Sanders, a one-time political insurgent, has cemented his role as the fundraising frontrunner of the 2020 Democratic field — as many of his rivals report pulling in just a fraction of the $18.2 million the Vermont senator collected during the first 41 days of his presidential campaign.

Despite Sanders’ early role as the party’s fundraising leader, no candidate is setting fundraising records as a crowded field of nearly 20 Democrats jockeys for attention from voters and donors.

In the 2008 campaign, when Democrats and Republicans fielded multiple candidates in the wide-open race to succeed George W. Bush, two Democrats — Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama — led the way, raising more than $25 million apiece in the first quarter.

In the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination, no one comes close to the fundraising prowess of either Clinton or Obama.

Candidates who began their presidential campaigns before the end of March have to disclose the details of their fundraising and spending to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the day Monday.

Here’s a quick look at how the totals stack up for candidates who have released fundraising numbers so far:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Total raised: $18.2 million

Total donors: 525,000

Average donation: $20

Cash on hand: $28 million

Date entered the race: February 19

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Total raised: $12 million

Total donors: 138,000

Average donation: $55

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: January 21

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke

Total raised: $9.4 million

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: $43

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: March 14

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Total raised: $7 million

Total donors: 158,550

Average donation: $36.35

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: January 23 (announced exploratory committee)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Total raised: $6 million

Total donors: 135,000

Average donation: $28

Cash on hand: $11.2 million

Date entered the race: December 31

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Total raised: $5.2 million (Includes donations only available for the general election)

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: Not available. (Average online donation: $40)

Cash on hand: $7 million (Likely includes money only available for the general election)

Date entered the race: February 10

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Total raised: $5 million

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: Not available. (Average online donation: $34)

Cash on hand: $6.1 million

Date entered the race: February 1

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Total raised: $3 million

Total donors: Not immediately available

Average donation: Not available (Average online donation: $25)

Cash on hand: $10.2 million

Date entered the race: January 15 (exploratory committee)

Businessman Andrew Yang

Total raised: $1.7 million

Total donors: 80,000

Average donation: $17.92

Cash on hand: Not available

Date entered the race: November 6, 2017