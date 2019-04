× 4.0-magnitude earthquake reported near Fillmore, followed by one with 2.7-magnitude

FILLMORE, Utah – Two earthquakes were reported near Fillmore early Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported just over 20 miles southwest of Fillmore.

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake followed near the same area.

The two earthquakes occurred just over 10 miles away from Black Rock, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

NEW [V4]: 14 Apr 2019 03:59:55 GMT

Mag=4.05, 38.7718 N, 112.7717 W, Dep=3.8 km

18 km ENE of Black Rock, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) April 14, 2019