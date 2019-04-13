× Video shows hospital staff honoring child who passed away, whose organs will be donated

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital posted a video to Youtube Wednesday of staff members honoring a child who passed away, and whose organs were to be donated.

The hospital wrote the following words in the description of the video:

“Their silence says more than words ever could. When a family makes the courageous decision to donate their child’s organs, staff show their respect for the family by lining the halls to the operating room. This is a family’s hardest day; their selfless decision will give life to others. They deserve this tribute. The Honor Walk shows families they are not alone.”

The video can be seen below: