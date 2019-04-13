Officials warn public after deadly fentanyl-laced marijuana found, suspect arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY — An upstate New York sheriff’s office is warning the public after marijuana laced with fentanyl was found.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said Friday that an individual who was in possession of the laced marijuana was arrested.
“With fentanyl laced marijuana now confirmed to be in New York State, I am extremely concerned for the safety of anyone using marijuana. Everyone needs to be aware that the potential of getting fentanyl laced marijuana is possible and the side effects can be deadly”, Sheriff Maciol said. “We have seen the tragic results of what heroin and fentanyl mixed together can do and I fear for what will be happening now that it’s being mixed into marijuana”, said Maciol.
A full press release on the incident can be seen below: