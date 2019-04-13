× Police: man dead after jumping out of moving vehicle on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY – A man died after police said he jumped out of a moving vehicle early Saturday morning.

Trooper John Dormer with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white minivan was driving near the Highway 201 interchange on I-215 when a male passenger jumped out.

Dormer said it appeared the occupants of the vehicle were arguing before the man jumped out.

The man sustained fatal injuries which appear to be from the impact of the road, according to police.

The driver of the minivan is cooperating with police.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for any witnesses.

