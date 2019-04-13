× Motorcyclist killed following crash in Davis County on Legacy Parkway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Officials with Davis County Dispatch confirmed Saturday that a motorcyclist was killed while traveling on Legacy Parkway in Woods Cross.

Officials said the fatal accident occurred at 500 S. and Legacy Parkway.

Utah Highway Patrol officials stated that the motorcyclist ran off the side of the road and hit a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information on the motorcyclist’s identity were not available.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.