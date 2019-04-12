Wanted: sporting goods thefts and a rusty ride

Posted 9:51 pm, April 12, 2019, by

In this week's Wanted with Scott McKane:

Moab police need your help with a business break-in suspect. These pics were taken on the surveillance system at Poison Spider Bicycles. It was dark out, so it’s doubtful he was hoping to rent a to ride for the red rock trails.

Here’s another business break-in – this time at a sporting goods store in American Fork. You can be sure this guy wasn’t there for the “spring sale,” but he was after some wheels. He got away with a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja.

Finally, Tooele police would like to identify the dude who drives this rusty ride; they say he may have information about a burglary case. The pics are pretty good and the truck should stand out like a sore thumb.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.