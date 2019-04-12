Wanted: sporting goods thefts and a rusty ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Wanted with Scott McKane:

Moab police need your help with a business break-in suspect. These pics were taken on the surveillance system at Poison Spider Bicycles. It was dark out, so it’s doubtful he was hoping to rent a to ride for the red rock trails.

Here’s another business break-in – this time at a sporting goods store in American Fork. You can be sure this guy wasn’t there for the “spring sale,” but he was after some wheels. He got away with a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja.

Finally, Tooele police would like to identify the dude who drives this rusty ride; they say he may have information about a burglary case. The pics are pretty good and the truck should stand out like a sore thumb.