Provo Police ask for help locating missing woman

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo hope someone can help them locate a woman who disappeared earlier this week.

Alexis Russell, 21, was last seen in Provo on Tuesday, and her family is concerned about her welfare, police said.

Russell was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Russell was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210 and reference case # 19PR08124.

