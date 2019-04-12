Person injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews are responding after a person was hit by a car in Salt Lake City Friday morning.
Dispatchers confirm a person was hit by a car near 400 South and West Temple, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:30 a.m.
No further details about the cause of the crash or the nature and extent of the injuries were immediately available.
Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.
40.760513 -111.894375