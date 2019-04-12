× Person injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews are responding after a person was hit by a car in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirm a person was hit by a car near 400 South and West Temple, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:30 a.m.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the nature and extent of the injuries were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.