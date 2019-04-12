Person injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

Posted 6:38 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, April 12, 2019

File: Ambulance

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews are responding after a person was  hit by a car in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirm a person was hit by a car near 400 South and West Temple, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:30 a.m.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the nature and extent of the injuries were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.