Legacy Parkway opened to all traffic after crashes on I-15

Posted 4:30 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, April 12, 2019

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – UDOT has temporarily opened Legacy Parkway to all traffic after multiple crashes have logjammed I-15 in both directions near Bountiful.

Southbound crashes have been reported at mileposts 319 near Centerville and 322 near West Bountiful while northbound traffic is slow due to a crash at milepost 318 near Bountiful.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the I-215 interchange in North Salt Lake City.

This is developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.