Legacy Parkway opened to all traffic after crashes on I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – UDOT has temporarily opened Legacy Parkway to all traffic after multiple crashes have logjammed I-15 in both directions near Bountiful.

Due to several crashes on I-15, the Legacy Parkway has been opened to all traffic, including semi trucks. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) April 12, 2019

Southbound crashes have been reported at mileposts 319 near Centerville and 322 near West Bountiful while northbound traffic is slow due to a crash at milepost 318 near Bountiful.

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the I-215 interchange in North Salt Lake City.

