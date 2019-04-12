× Jazz issue ticket fraud alert for 2019 NBA Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are warning fans about ticket frauds for all home games of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The team said only tickets purchased from official outlets guarantee entry to the arena and tickets bought from unofficial resale sites could be fraudulent.

The Jazz will host Games 3 and 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets on April 20 and 22. Game 6 (if necessary) will be April 26.

Official ticket sources:

utahjazz.com

ticketmaster.com

Utah Jazz mobile app or the Vivint Smart Home Arena ticket office.