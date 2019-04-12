Here’s what six pounds of pure love looks like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millie is a sweet, tiny six-pound little girl and she's our Pet of the Week.

She loves to cuddle but is also very playful. She's great with kids and other dogs.

Millie loves her people so much that she's very protective and will bark at strangers. She'll sleep next to you all night and is potty trained.

She's about a year old, and is a black chihuahua.

If you'd like to adopt Millie, her adoption fee is $200, she comes chipped, spayed and current on all vaccinations.

You can find her at hearts4paws.org.