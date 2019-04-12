Get a Free Foot Check on Saturday, April 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April is Foot Health Awareness Month. Did you know foot health is closely related to body health? When the bones in the feet fall out of place, and in turn are out of alignment, so is the rest of the body.

The Good Feet Store is here to help with certified fitters who are trained to personally fit arch supports that are uniquely designed to guide the foot into its natural "ideal" position, encourage even weight-distribution, along with proper alignment. Arch supports can be very useful for anyone who wants to perform better, prevent injury, recover from activity or even reduce pain. And, they work with most shoes.

The Good Feet Store is hosting a Free Foot Check event on Saturday, April 13 from 11am -4pm at their Riverton location. There will be a physical therapist on-site providing 10-minute consultations. (First come, first served).

For more information visit: MyGoodFeet.com/FreeFootCheckUtah or call 1-800-NEW-FEET.