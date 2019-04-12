Figgy Piggy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Makes 2 sandwiches

4 slices sourdough or country-style bread

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 tablespoons fig jam

½ tart apple (pink lady, granny smith, etc.), very thinly sliced

8 slices cooked bacon

2 oz smoked Gouda

2 oz Gruyere

Fresh ground black pepper

Preheat a griddle or cast-iron pan on low-medium heat. Coarsely grate each cheese and then combine in a medium bowl, you should have about 1 cup total. Spread mayonnaise on 1 side of each slice of bread. Set slices, mayo side down, on a cutting board and spread each slice with 1 tablespoon of fig jam. Set two slices onto preheated griddle (you should barely hear any sizzle). Top each slice with apples, followed by bacon, then cheese, and a sprinkling of pepper. Close the sandwiches with the remaining slices of bread, fig side down, pressing down gently to help everything adhere. Cook low and slow for about 6-7 minutes then carefully turn sandwiches over and cook until the other side is golden brown and the cheese is completely melted, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and slice each sandwich in half. Eat up while they are warm!

Sponsor: Roth Living