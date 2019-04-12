Enjoy homemade, premium ice cream and Early American History in one stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream you'll enjoy a fun fusion of homemade, premium ice cream and Early American history. The ice cream tavern captures the spirit and passion of Revolutionary America and the Founding Fathers.

The shop features not only creatively flavored, chunky, swirly ice cream, but also Early American hot drinking chocolate, delicious colonial crepes and other treats. You can watch owner Brian Brooker make all the ice cream flavors with his tri-corner hat and breeches! His wife Jamie and all their children also get into the part in traditional colonial garb!

They've only been open for four months and they are killing it in the 5-Star Google Reviews!

You can find them at 568 North Mill Road, Suite A101 in Vineyard, Utah (right in front of Geneva Megaplex Theaters) or online on Instagram @brookersfoundingflavors and on their website: brookersicecream.com.