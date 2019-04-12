Booming Forward: Record Store Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – There are roughly 1,400 independent record stores in the U.S. For the last 12 years, owners and customers have celebrated the resurgence of vinyl with Record Store Day. For record lovers, it’s a big deal.

Brandon Anderson is the manager of Graywhale entertainment. Here at their Sandy store, they expect more than 500 people at the daylong party. Many of them are children of baby boomers, born into the digital age.

Participating stores will be celebrating in big ways with DJ’s, giveaways and food – all to honor the phonograph record.