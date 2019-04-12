Ask Ann Cannon: Advice columnist talks about interesting questions she’s been asked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Cannon is the advice columnist for The Salt Lake Tribune, you probably know her as "Ask Ann Cannon".

She's also written award-winning books for readers from young children to young adults.

And, she occasionally teaches creative writing and works as a bookseller at the famous King's English Bookshop in Salt Lake City. Ann also is a plant consultant at Western Garden.

Ann came on The PLACE to talk about some of the most interesting questions she's received including the most bizarre question she's ever received: " During the intermission of a recent performance of THE LION KING, the twenty-something man sitting in front of us passed gas. . . . Is there a person at the theater whose job it is to take care of this kind of offensive behavior from an audience member? Ir should we have confronted this person ourselves?"

If you have a question you'd like Ann to answer, email her: acannon@sltrib.com.

You can follow Ask Ann Cannon at sltrib.com and you can learn more about her at aecannon.com.