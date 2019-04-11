Sumo Wrestlers teach FOX 13’s Max Roth a (painful) lesson!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Quick -- picture Sumo wrestling.

Most of you just pictured something quite different from what you’ll see in the story above.

Salt Lake’s FitCon at the Salt Palace on April 12 and 13 will host Utah’s first ever Sumo Tournament and some of the competitors came in to the Fox 13 studios.

Along with a demonstration that left Max Roth in pain, they sat down for a long conversation for Max’s Podcast, What and Why with Max Roth.

The Sumo tournament welcomes fans and wrestlers in competitive and beginner divisions.

