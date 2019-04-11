Lock downs lifted after shots fired near Trolley Square; shooter on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City Police are searching for a shooter after they say gunshots were fired outside Trolley Square.

Officers said no one was hit in the shooting Thursday just before 8 a.m.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution.

People in stores and businesses sheltered in place as well.

Police said the shooting suspect left the area "in a vehicle" and officers have cleared the scene at Trolley Square.

“We found out that he had left the property," Det. Greg Wilking said. "And once we determined that we lifted the lockdown on this property.”

Wilking said the shooter is a bald Caucasian man who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video to get a better description of the shooter.

If you have any information, Salt Lake City Police would like to hear from you.

