Salt Lake Foodie explores three delicious eats

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie says April rain brings delicious eats, not just flowers.

He recommends trying these three restaurants.

Shula's 347 Grill - West Valley City

"I found West Valley's hidden gem! They have a 40 day wet aged 14oz NY strip that is incredible! I paired it with sweet potato fries! You have to try the New Orleans Shrimp for a starter, I literally drank the creamy cajun sauce!! Beyond the amazing food, Shula's 347 has a football upscale atmosphere while being casual steak house," says Chase.

Red Butte Cafe - Salt Lake City (Foothill)

Chase says "This spot has been a staple along Foothill for as long as I can remember. I went in recently and about smacked myself, I had never been in. I had the Grilled Salmon salad and it wasn't like any bland salmon salad in the past. Perfectly cooked Salmon over a bed a kale that has been tossed in the best dressing I've had in my life! It was topped with artichoke tapenade that made this over the top! My next visit, I did an off menu special; I love tacos so I had to do the Pork Belly tacos, yet again AMAZING. I'll never drive past this spot without stopping in again."

The Local Greek - Riverton

"First off being half Greek, I like to think it is in my blood to know great Greek food, Says Chase. "So when I saw on the south end of valley a dedicated Greek spot open, I might have ran over. This Gyro destroys them all! The ingredients are so fresh but the best part is you BUILD your own (think Subway, not the taste). I LOADED my up with all my favorites. Cucumbers, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta and TONS of Tzatziki! I added the loaded fries and they have ruined me forever! It will be hard to top these fries. You are welcome!"

