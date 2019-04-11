Salt Lake Foodie explores three delicious eats

Posted 2:50 pm, April 11, 2019, by

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie says April rain brings delicious eats, not just flowers.

He recommends trying these three restaurants.

Shula's 347 Grill - West Valley City

"I found West Valley's hidden gem! They have a 40 day wet aged 14oz NY strip that is incredible! I paired it with sweet potato fries! You have to try the New Orleans Shrimp for a starter, I literally drank the creamy cajun sauce!! Beyond the amazing food, Shula's 347 has a football upscale atmosphere while being casual steak house," says Chase.

Red Butte Cafe - Salt Lake City (Foothill)

Chase says "This spot has been a staple along Foothill for as long as I can remember. I went in recently and about smacked myself, I had never been in. I had the Grilled Salmon salad and it wasn't like any bland salmon salad in the past. Perfectly cooked Salmon over a bed a kale that has been tossed in the best dressing I've had in my life! It was topped with artichoke tapenade that made this over the top! My next visit, I did an off menu special; I love tacos so I had to do the Pork Belly tacos, yet again AMAZING. I'll never drive past this spot without stopping in again."

The Local Greek - Riverton

"First off being half Greek, I like to think it is in my blood to know great Greek food, Says Chase.  "So when I saw on the south end of valley a dedicated Greek spot open, I might have ran over. This Gyro destroys them all! The ingredients are so fresh but the best part is you BUILD your own (think Subway, not the taste). I LOADED my up with all my favorites. Cucumbers, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta and TONS of Tzatziki! I added the loaded fries and they have ruined me forever! It will be hard to top these fries. You are welcome!"

You can follow Salt Lake Foodie on social media:

IG - http://www.instagram.com/slcfoodie

FB- http://www.facebook.com/saltlakefoodie

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.