Red cross looking for volunteers to install 100,000 smoke alarms

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with the organization’s “Sound the Alarm” event which will help install free smoke alarms over two weeks in Salt Lake City, Ogden, Tooele, Magna and Millcreek.

The event, which takes place between April 27 and May 12, hopes to install 100,000 smoke alarms in 100 at-risk communities nationwide.

“Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, tragically taking seven lives each day and injuring many more,” said American Red Cross President & CEO Gail McGovern. “Sadly, home fires can happen anywhere, and to any family, and can be caused by everyday activities like making a home-cooked meal. We are encouraging everyone to please test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan together.”

The Red Cross said the public can request up to three smoke alarms installed at no charge by calling 801-323-7022 and people can register here to volunteer for the event and to help raise donations to support lifesaving services, which are free for families in need.

“We want everyone to stay safe from home fires, and these survey results illustrate the critical importance of our Home Fire Campaign to install free smoke alarms and educate families,” McGovern said. “Already, the campaign has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 550 lives. But our work is far from over, and we need your support to reach more families in need.”