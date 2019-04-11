× Rash of vehicle burglaries reported in Juab and Washington counties

Law enforcement officials in at least two Utah counties are encouraging Utahns to protect their valuables after a string of car burglaries.

In Juab County, several car burglaries were reported Thursday in the town of Mona, particularly in the town’s western side. A Facebook post from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office asked resident to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials with the St. George Police Department also said there was a recent rash of vehicle burglaries throughout Washington County.

“It doesn’t matter the time of day, location, type of vehicle, or crowd size. Vehicle burglary can happen anywhere, anytime. It is often times, a crime of opportunity,” a Facebook post from St. George Police said. “Keeping items of value out of site can help, but it’s not a guarantee. If there isn’t anything of value in your vehicle, it can’t get stolen. Utilize the vehicle trunk if available and always lock your vehicle.”