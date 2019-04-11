OHV enthusiasts will go nuts for this new toy-hauler RV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brett Parris of Parris RV gave us a tour of a travel trailer that is a motorcycle- or four-wheeler family's dream!

2020 Attitude 2919SAG

Eclipse Attitude Wide Lite toy hauler 2919SAG highlights:

• L-Shaped Kitchen

• Electric Bed/Dinette

• Two Lounge Chairs

• Private Bedroom

• USB Chargers

Once you have arrived at your campsite you can unloaded your off-road toys from the 16'3' to 19' of cargo space then lower the electric bed and dinette to get set up for a weekend of relaxing inside and riding outside. As you wait your turn on the toys, you can watch the 50" TV while sitting on the sofa, dinette, and the two lounge chairs. The cook will enjoy the L-shaped kitchen providing them their own space without having to squeeze in or move for the riders coming and going. The dual entry bathroom allows easy access from the hallway and front bedroom. If you would like more storage, be sure to add the optional wardrobe slide. Suit up and head out!

With the Eclipse Attitude Wide Lite toy hauler you can camp in comfort and style! Along the outside there is a 40 gallon fuel station so you can keep the fun going all weekend long! The exterior includes a gray fiberglass front cap with LED lights and gray fiberglass sidewalls for a stylish look, plus curbside under glow LED lighting along with an electric awning for late night get-togethers. The ramp door with cables have a 3,000 lb rating so you can easily load your toys of choice. Inside you will find an electric bed, a lighted solid surface galley top, a drop range with glass cover, and a pillowtop mattress with bedspread and shams. In the galley and bedroom you will also find a USB charger. All you have to do now is choose the layout that fits your active lifestyle the best!

