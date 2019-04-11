North Salt Lake Police investigating assault involving young girl

Posted 12:36 pm, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, April 11, 2019

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in North Salt Lake is providing extra patrols in the city’s Foxboro community after a report of an assault involving a young girl.

Police said there isn’t any reliable information about a possible suspect, but “there is a chance that the perpetrator is also a minor child,” a Facebook post from the City of North Salt Lake said.

“In light of these very serious allegations, and our commitment to ensure the public has information to help protect themselves and their loved ones, we want to remind parents to know where your children are, and who they are with,” the post said.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no further information they can provide that is considered reliable.

Members of the police department’s command staff will be available to answer questions in the Foxboro North clubhouse from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday.

