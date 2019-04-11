Man who was punched in face at Clearfield gas station dies

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A customer who was found unconscious outside a Chevron gas station yesterday has died, according to police.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stufflebean of Layton, Utah.
According to witnesses, a verbal argument broke out between Stufflebean and the store’s owner over a drink purchase.
That argument escalated to a physical altercation and Stufflebean was punched once in the face.
He was taken to Davis Hospital in critical condition until he died at 2:48 p.m. today.
No arrests have been made and the incident is still considered active. The owner of the store is fully cooperating with police.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.