Man who was punched in face at Clearfield gas station dies

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A customer who was found unconscious outside a Chevron gas station yesterday has died, according to police.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stufflebean of Layton, Utah.

According to witnesses, a verbal argument broke out between Stufflebean and the store’s owner over a drink purchase.

That argument escalated to a physical altercation and Stufflebean was punched once in the face.

He was taken to Davis Hospital in critical condition until he died at 2:48 p.m. today.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still considered active. The owner of the store is fully cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.