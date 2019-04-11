Man critically injured, business severely damaged in Box Elder Co. explosion

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A man was taken to the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center Wednesday evening after an explosion in Box Elder County.

The explosion occurred at S&M Diesel Service, a diesel truck repair shop and towing service, in Brigham City.

Firefighters told FOX 13 someone was using a plasma cutter when they hit a fuel line, causing the explosion.

“That’s the tough thing about small towns, you generally know the people that you`re going to help and try and take care of,” said Corey Barton, Box Elder County Fire Department.

One other person suffered a less serious injury that also required hospitalization.

The damage is estimated at approximately $500,000.