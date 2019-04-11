How you can try a top-tech hearing aid for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 30-day challenge could help you or your loved one hear better. Dr. Enoch Cox, doctor of audiology for My Hearing Centers, stopped by to share the latest in hearing technology and how you can try it for free.

He said, "One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated, and tend to withdraw socially. Recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack and even Alzheimer's. One study even suggested that a minimal hear loss left untreated could double the chance of a person getting dementia, and another study revealed that individuals were actually losing brain mass because they weren't treating this condition. So, hearing loss involves much more than just turning up the volume on the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. In fact, treating hearing loss is about improving the quality of an individual`s life, and in some cases, even lengthening that life."

"Hearing aid technology today is better than ever. If your hearing aid is two or three years old, you'll be amazed at how much better and more sophisticated today's hearing aids are. In fact, in some cases, today's hearing aids allow users to hear better than someone with perfect hearing. Some of today's hearing aids are even Bluetooth compatible."

"Today's digital hearing aids do much more than just amplify sound. They can help a person hear conversations in noisy, crowded environments like restaurants."

"My Hearing Centers needs you to take part in a special program called the thirty-day challenge. My Hearing Centers is now seeking fifty individuals who have problems hearing to evaluate a new hearing instrument. This hearing instrument is a newly released one-hundred percent digital, high-definition hearing device."

"To get involved, interested persons must call My Hearing Centers at (801)685-3350 or visit the website here. The hearing device has been clinically proven to make hearing effortless, every day in every situation. Hearing consultations will be held at no charge at My Hearing Centers locations. Participants will try hearing aids risk free for thirty days."