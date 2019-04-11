Honey Sesame Beef Lettuce Wraps

1 lb. flank steak

3 tablespoons honey, divided

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped or shredded

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 can (8 oz.) water chestnuts, drained, chopped

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 head iceberg lettuce

4 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds

Season flank steak with salt and pepper on each side. In a medium bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon honey, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, sesame oil, garlic powder and onion powder. Shake bag to combine mixture and fully coat steak. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to overnight.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add 1 tablespoon of canola oil. Cook steak to desired doneness. Let steak rest on cutting board for 5 minutes. Cut into thin strips. In the same skillet over medium heat, add remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil. Saute the bell pepper, mushrooms, carrots, white onion, water chestnuts, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until slightly softened.

In a medium bowl, mix the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ground ginger and remaining 2 tablespoons honey, rice wine vinegar and ground ginger. Add steak strips to skillet with vegetable mixture. Bring skillet up to medium heat. Stir soy sauce mixture into pan. Fully coat steak and vegetables with sauce. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

To serve, separate the iceberg lettuce head into “cups”. Scoop some of the steak and vegetable mixture into each lettuce “cup”. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council