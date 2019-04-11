Gourmet cheese doesn’t have to be intimidating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smith's Food & Drug exclusively offers Murray's Cheese in selected stores. Murray's Cheese is known for its expertise in cheese and offers a huge selection of products from around the world.

Expert cheesemongers help make cheese approachable and not so gourmet or intimidating. One of them stopped by the show to show us everything Murray's Cheese has to offer. Lucinda Stoker says Murray's Cheese employees are Certified Cheese Professionals by the American Cheese Society. They study everything from milk chemistry to aging techniques to pairing and serving cheeses. This helps them educate customers who can "try it before they buy it" at the country.

Murray's Cheese prides itself in offering only the best cheese in every category. All cheese is fresh cut with more than 175 varieties plus a wide selection of specialty items including crackers, dried fruit, and an olive and antipasto bar.

In addition, locally made cheeses are featured in each market. These include:

Beehive Cheeses - Barely Buzzed made in South Ogden.

Creminelli Fine Meats - made in Utah

Pepperlane Jams - made here in Utah, unique take on jams, made with jalapenos

Creminelli: Multi-generational traditional charcuterie produced here in Utah. These products are based on centuries old recipes without artificial ingredients like Sodium Nitrate or Nitrite.

Murray`s Estate Gouda: Murray`s exclusive from the Netherlands. No one else in the USA carries this cheese other than Murray`s.

Murray's Cheese is available in most Smith's Food & Drug stores and Smith's Marketplace stores. Find more information at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.