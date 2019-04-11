Bountiful City PD looking for suspect in VASA theft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a theft.

According to police, the male suspect took a gym bag from the city’s VASA Fitness location while the bag’s owner was changing.

Keys to a 2008 Chevy Tahoe and the owner’s wallet were in the bag; the suspect then went to the Kohl’s in Centerville and tried using credit cards from the wallet at the store.

If you have any information on the suspect, contact the Bountiful City Police Department at 801-298-6000 and reference case #190000948.