Where to see baby animals Spring 2019

Stephanie Read with the Salt Project blog stopped by with a roundup of baby animal events in Utah.

1. BABY ANIMAL DAYS AT USU BOTANICAL CENTER IN KAYSVILLE (MAY 10 & 11)

Come meet baby pigs, goats, lambs, ponies, calves, baby chicks, rabbits, and new for this year, a miniature yak! Horse Rides (Hopefully, you're kids like it better than Aiko did last year.)

Sheep Shearing Demos

Food Vendors

2. BABY ANIMAL DAYS AT CROSS E RANCH (THE SPRING BABY ANIMAL FESTIVAL)

Baby Animal Season is finally here! We visited Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City And we almost died of cuteness! We've been to Cross E Ranch since their first year opening and we ALWAYS love coming back. Be sure to use "Salt15" for 15% off any ticket type! Online and at the door!

There's something about tiny kids holding tiny baby animals right?

Cross E Ranch just keeps making more and more updates, we've loved seeing how everything has changed over the years.

Holding tiny baby chicks was never easier! We loved the varying heights of the chick tables. Our tiny toddlers were able to watch the chicks along with their bigger siblings.

3. BABY ANIMAL SEASON AT THIS IS THE PLACE HERITAGE PARK (THROUGH APRIL 30)

Spring has arrived and there`s no better way to celebrate than by heading outdoors to discover the signs of new life. This is the Place is the perfect place to go because Baby Animal Days is underway!

Your children will be delighted by the variety of lovable baby animals that they currently have--goats, chicks, puppies, turtles, and pigs. Filled to the max with fun, engaging, and educational experiences, This is the Place will provide hours of family fun.

For most kids it doesn't take more than a few seconds for them to figure out how to gently pick up the chicks and hold them. My littlest wanted to hold the chicks but she was a bit nervous. The farmhands were great with helping her overcome her reluctance.

4. CARVER'S COVE PETTING FARM

I don't know how your summer is going but has anyone else's kids been sick forever!! It's kind of maddening. One kid gets it and everyone after that. It goes on for weeks.

Luckily, my sister asked if we wanted to go for a drive. It's the perfect thing to do with one baby getting over sickness + her older brother and sister who just started getting sick. We drove up to Causey Reservoir and I seriously wished everyone felt better, the water was calling us.

In the end, we drove all the around Pineview Reservoir and happened upon Carver's Cove Petting Farm. I hadn't packed snacks or diapers or really anything, so I thought we should eat first and see how we felt after that. We ended up eating at Mad Moose Cafe, which was pretty good. Afterwards, the kids were tired and whiney, so I convinced them that we should come back the next morning with their dad (and the cooler weather.)

