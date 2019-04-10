Wellness Wednesday: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Jill Shupe is a busy mom and nurse, caring for others to the literal point of pain – wrist pain that became so powerful it was interrupting her professional and personal life.

Dr. Dan Hammon an orthopedic surgeon says Shupe is a classic case of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome causes pain, numbness and tingling in the hand and arm when one of the major nerves to the hand called the median nerve is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist – a very common condition in women.