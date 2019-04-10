Valley rain, mountain snow continues across much of Utah Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- More snow is expected in Utah's mountains Wednesday as wet and windy weather continues at the lower elevations.

Heavy snowfall is still possible at higher elevations Wednesday, and winter storm warnings remain in effect for many areas.

Strong, gusty winds could complicate travel conditions, as could the rain/snow mix hitting some valley areas Wednesday morning.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys could see between 1-3 inches of snow through Thursday. Northern Utah's mountains could see 6 to 14 inches while southern Utah can expect an additional 4 to 12 inches.

Mountain valleys should see 3 to 8 inches. Southwest Wyoming is forecast to receive 2-4 inches, and it's 2 inches each for Cache Valley and western and central Utah.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.