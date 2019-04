× Truck rolls on I-15 overpass in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Police responded to the scene of a truck rollover on the I-15 overpass on Parrish Lane in Centerville Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes, just south of the southbound I-15 offramp.

Centerville Police said there were no injuries, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash scene is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.