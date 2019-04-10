Rare or well done? BGR Burgers are grilled to your own preference

Posted 3:30 pm, April 10, 2019, by

At BGR Burger, you can get your meat grilled to your own definition of perfection: rare, medium, well done and anything in between (although it's recommended you order them cooked medium).

The restaurant is locally owned and operated and offers top shelf quality beef and they make their veggie burgers from scratch.

You can get any of the burgers lettuce-wrapped as well.

BGR offers rotating featured burgers and shakes.  In April and May the burger is "The Cuban", and the shake is "Cherry Blossoms".

They also cater for events, gatherings, meetings etc.

For more information please visit: bgrtheburgerjoint.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.