Lawsuit filed over Utah’s 18-week abortion ban

SALT LAKE CITY — Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Utah have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s new ban on abortions after 18 weeks.

The lawsuit was announced at a news conference at the Utah State Capitol on Wednesday. It seeks an injunction to block the new law from going into effect on May 14.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed House Bill 136, sponsored by Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan. The bill prohibits elective abortions after 18 weeks. The ACLU previously sued the state and won over an abortion ban enacted in 1991. Courts have repeatedly held that abortions can take place up to viability.

Similar abortion bans to HB136 have been struck down by the courts. Rep. Acton originally proposed a 15-week ban, but modified it during this year’s legislative session to 18 weeks.

Anti-abortion activists have previously told FOX 13 they welcome the legal challenge. Some believe the case is a good vehicle to get before the U.S. Supreme Court and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade with a more conservative bench.

Gov. Herbert’s Office said it would not comment on pending litigation.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox 13now.com as information becomes available.