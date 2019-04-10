Introducing Suba Bleu Miller, the newest co-host of The PLACE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suba Blue Miller is the newest co-host of The PLACE!

He has an important role as Mark Miller Subaru's 'Love Promise Ambassador', helping non-profit organizations in our community.

Wednesday Suba Blue brought his friends from Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue & Adoption and VOA Homeless Youth Shelter, who were Mark Miller Subaru's Share the Love Partners for 2018. During Share the Love, $300 is donated to one of these organizations every time a vehicle is purchased, and on the show we were excited to award them each with their checks!

Mark Miller Subaru is always doing awesome things with their partners, and right now they're gearing up for the 3rd Annual Animal Rescue Mission with Nuzzles & Co. On April 24, a caravan of Subarus will leave from Mark Miller Subaru Midtown to make the six hour journey to Towoac Colorado, part of the Ute Reservation. The following day, Mark Miller and his crew, will be flying his Pilatus Aircraft to the Cortez, Colorado airport making two trips to rescue as many animals as possible, to give them a second chance at life. Any animals that will not fit on the plane will be brought to Utah in the Subarus.

You can help! The shelter in Towoac is in desperate need of dog and cat food. You can drop off food at either Mark Miller Subaru locations, the Nuzzles & Co. Adoption Center, or Hugo Coffee or Brews on 7th, and the food will be taken to the shelter. For every 20 pounds donated, you'll receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win a pair of lower bowl Jazz playoff tickets. If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can also donate directly at nuzzlesandco.org. Funds will go toward food and medical supplies for the shelter.

You can find more about Suba Bleu and Mark Miller Subaru by calling 888-859-6198 or visiting markmillersubaru.com.