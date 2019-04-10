Funding your Future: Going green to save some green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the 22nd of April every year, we celebrate Earth Day to help raise awareness for the issues that affect our planet.

"Now more than ever, we feel it is important to make the necessary changes in our life to protect our planet," said David Sant with Cyprus Credit Union. "One thing that gets overlooked is how we can go green in our finances and our lives."

David shared the following tips to saving money by choosing eco-friendly options:

Go Paperless

One of the easiest things we can do with our finances is to go paperless. With the intuitive and user friendly online banking systems, online bill pay and more, no is a better time than ever to eliminate unnecessary paper from your life.

In addition to helping out the environment, you are helping your wallet too. Many companies are now charging their customers for paper copies of statements, bills and receipts.

Use a Credit Card

Using a credit card makes transitioning to a paperless life much easier. By using a credit card you don`t have your statements and bills online which eliminates more paper, additionally, you can opt out of receiving receipts because they show up on your bill.

If you use a credit card you not only cut back on the use of wasted paper, but you might also earn some extra money. Many cards offer cash back features or point systems that allow you to earn rewards by simply using the card.

If this is a transition you decide to make, make sure you use your credit wisely. Only use your card when you know you can pay it back at the end of the month.

Install a Smart Thermostat

Just by making a simple switch to a smart thermostat you can save a lot of energy and save a lot on heating and cooling costs. Smart thermostats can measure your habits and adjust automatically to help you save energy and money when you aren`t at home. (thepennyhoarder.com)

Install Clean Energy Alternatives

A big adjustment you can make in your life is installing alternate power sources such as solar panels. While installing solar panels to your home might not be an option for everyone, it is a good way to save money and energy at home.

After the upfront investment, solar panels produce the power for you drastically reducing your reliance on traditional energy sources.

To start your paperless transition or find out more about maintaining healthy finances, visit cypruscu.com.